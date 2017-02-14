Enders reach 100 point mark

Paul Flatters and Richard Vinter had predictable wins for the leaders.

Carlton Road, in second, also picked up six points when they defeated Norprint. Chris Gill won 19-6 and Les Feary, in rampant form, claimed a 40-10 result.

Third-placed Holland Fen were surprisingly overrun by second from bottom Royal Mail. Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp defeated Jim Gott 25-14 and Carol Clarke, Steve Todd and Keith Thorlby won 20-12 against Ron Flowers.

Jolly Farmers, in fourth spot, were matched against A40. For the Farmers, Stuart Moore, Rita Epton and Sue Hoyles won 21-12 against Di Wilson Rogers, while Sheila King, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson pulled away to win 21-8 against Maggie Kisby.

IBC versus Invaders went the way of the higher team, Invaders. For IBC, Steve Shaw, Louie Linter and Richard White came from 2-10 down to win 21-18, but Invaders’ Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers took their game 21-11 to clinch the aggregate win.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Feathers now head the table by five points. Matched against Amateurs, Maureen Hunn, Derek Hunn and Brian Sansam triumphed 26-10. Yvonne Smith, Keith Posey and Ian Smith were given a much harder task, but they went on to win 22-14.

Patriarchs, in third, could only win two points from their game against Parthians and, with other results going against them, finished the night’s play in fourth spot.

Moving up to third are Breakaways, who captured the aggregate points from the Autos by just one shot. For Autos, Bernard Skelton won 21-19 thanks to an ‘hotshot’ on end 15 which pushed them into the lead and a win of 21-19. Replying for the Breakaways Jan Currie Ann Jackson and Derek Butwright came from 10-2 down to win 16-19.

Boston Park and the Burtons shared the rink points, but Park won the aggregate points thanks to Ron Thacker, Ken Cook and Nigel Taylor, who won 30-7. Golfers Norman Ablard won 23-12 but it was not good enough for the additional points as Mike Campion, John Riches and Mick won 22-7.

Cammacks Division Three leaders Cosmos opened up a six point gap at the top, with skips Bob and Jean Thompson picking up wins of 25-6 and 25-7 against a strong Rileys team.

Traders versus Fairways saw all the points going to the latter. Carol Nundy won 24-6 and Heather Scarboro won 17-14. Traders’ skip, Gordon Neal, would be very disappointed.

Possibly the best result of the night was Nomads success against Central. The Nomads are fairly new to the sport, so a win against seasoned bowlers was an excellent performance. Ken Burr for Nomads, after holding a lead of eight shots at eight ends lost to Central’s very experienced skip Malc Nichols, 14-18. Replying for the underdogs to win the extra points Di Cuppleditch, Kate Maddison and Mel Maddison won 26-8 against Central’s captain Fred Epton.

U3, level on points with their opponents Highflyers at the start, finished six points ahead when skips Richard Keeling and Peter Copeland triumphed 27-9 and 26-13, and Dynamics defeated Shipmates, with Graham Wilkinson successful 19-10 and John Davis on 21-10.