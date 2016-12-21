Enders set the pace at the top

Leaders Eastenders maintained top spot in Orchard Health Group Division One when they defeated Invaders.

It was not easy for them, with an overall victory of five shots, skips Richard Vinter and Paul Flatters winning 19-17 and 18-15.

In the other Boston Indoor Bowling Club night league Division One games, Carlton Road secured all the points against Strollers with wins of 26-9 and 22-13.

Royal Mail are struggling after last season’s high finish and are finding points hard to come by this time round. Matched against A40 they fell heavily on both rinks with identical scores of 12-23.

Punchbowlers would be pleased with their night’s work when they won on both rinks against IBC, skips Jeff Skelton and Andrew Limb coming through 20-11 and 18-15.

Norprint are looking like relegation candidates. Matched against Jolly Farmers they fell 15-18 and 14-27.

But it wasn’t a good night for leaders of T&B Containers Division Two Red 5, who lost to Autos.

Bernard Skelton of Autos skipped his rink to a 21-10 success, which covered the reply from Red 5s Peter Cumberworth who just hung on to win 19-18.

Feathers matched against third placed Breakaways put in a strong performance, winning overall 44-30.

Boston Park, as expected, secured the points against Poachers with wins of 21-20 and 22-16, while Golfers too secured maximum points against the Burtons, with wins of 24-9 and a close 18-16.

Patriarchs, matched against Amateurs, also took maximum points thanks to skips Ray Woods and Colin Baxter, who won 23-9 and 19-16 respectively.

Cammacks Division Three leaders leaders Vikings failed to win a point this week. They lost to Dynamics, for whom Graham Wilkinson triumphed 20-15 and Alan West took a clear victory 23-9.

U3 and Central shared the rink points but Graham Mulholland for Central secured the aggregate points with a win of 18-11, which covered the reply from U3s Peter Copeland.

Cosmos took advantage of Vikings’ slip to move into the Division Three top spot, with Eddy Bell and Bob Thompson producing winning scorecards of 29-7 and 21-12 against Traders.

Fairways proved to0 strong for Rileys with an overall win of 40-23 for skips Heather Scarboro and Anthea Hall, while Shipmates would be pleased with their success against Nomads, winning both rinks 14-13 and 25-9.

○ Boston’s national men’s 0ver-60 double rink team lost by two shots to North Cave.

The home rink did well but Boston’s away rink did not come to terms with the opposition or the green.