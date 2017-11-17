European bronze for karate Kristine

Kristine Rubina claimed bronze while representing Great Britain at the Traditional Karate European Championships.

Competing in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Kristine claimed third place in the 33rd installment of the annual event in the individual kumite.

Kristine is an instructor at the Traditional Karate Academy Boston, and her medal is the biggest achievement from a club member to date.

The Boston club’s head instructor Zbigniew Godzisz, who is also one of the national squad coaches, admitted to feeling proud and fulfilled.

Kristine’s success also came two weeks after junior member Adriana Peiseniece won a bronze medal at the fifth Traditional Karate European Children’s Cup in Lublin, Poland.