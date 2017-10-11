European Tour is in golfing duo’s sights

Two Boston golfers have set their sights on a place on the European Tour after booking their slots at round two of Q School.

Dave Coupland finished joint 10th in the first qualifying round at Frilford Heath on Friday.

He shot rounds of 72, 69, 75 and 69 to finish -3 overall.

Jordan Wrisdale is also into round two with a -5 finish for 10th spot in his opening round at Stoke by Nayland.

He carded rounds of 67, 72, 72 and 68 to ensure his progression.

Coupland and Wrisdale will both be in action at one of four venues in Spain next month.

There the top players will progress into the final round, and be one step away from competing in the continent’s top competition.