Evans claims Sunday Open angling victory

Tony Evans won the Sunday Open at Westwood Lakes this week.

Competing on Swallow Lake, he was first from 16 anglers.

Results: 1 Tony Evans peg 6, 122lbs 4oz; 2 Richard Kinnersley peg 4, 76lbs 8oz; 3 Ian Benton peg 2, 58lbs 12oz; 4 P. Harsley peg 16, 56lbs; 5 Alaistair Ogilvie peg 22, 53lbs.

John Gooden finished in first place at Westwood Lakes’ Tuesday Open last week.

Eighteen anglers took part in the match on 30th on Swallow Lake.

Gooden fished from peg 17 and his catch weighed in at 59lbs 4oz.

In second was Brian Harding at peg 5, with a haul of 56lbs 4oz.

Steve Lane, fishing from peg two, was third with 42lbs 4oz.

Craig Cash caught an impressive rudd from peg 26, weighing 2lbs 8oz.

Results: 1 John Gooden peg 17, 59lbs 4oz; Brian Harding peg 5, 56lbs 4oz; 3 Steve Lane peg 2, 42lbs 4oz; 4 Brian Thompson peg 11, 40lbs 2oz; 5 A. Jones peg 4, 39lbs 8oz.