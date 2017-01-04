Everyone’s a winner at Boston GC

Everyone was a winner at the Cowbridge course.

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section recently held their traditional bring and win competition.

Christmas Jumpers, fancy dress, mulled wine and mince pies were on the agenda.

The team of Joan Young, Fran Grant and Janet Read came in as winners with 65 points to take the first choice of Christmas Presents.

All competitors were given an extra shot on each hole with two to count.

The cards were then drawn for the rest of the runners-up.

Pictured are Joan Young, Fran Grant and Janet Read.