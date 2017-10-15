Extra holes needed

Boston West Golf Club’s seniors have recently played the finals of this year’s singles and doubles trophies - with excellent games played in a really good spirit.

This years doubles champions are Neil McCallum and Stewart Pikett.

Graham Squires.

They finally came out on top against John Chain and Brian Curtis, after needing a second extra hole to do so.

In a tight match throughout, Neil and Stewart finally claimed their victory on the 20th hole.

But it needed a fantastic 20ft put by Stewart for a birdie two on the par-three second extra hole to separate the two pairs.

This years singles champion is Graham Goor, who came out on top with a 5-3 victory over Phil Thomas.

Graham Goor.

On a beautiful Friday morning, Graham started well and was 4 up at the turn.

Phil pulled two holes back before Graham finally secured the victory on the 15th.

The October Medal was won by Graham Squires.

He had a fantastic score of 68, which will bring an immediate handicap cut.

Second was Bill Laing with 70 points, and third was Gary King with 73 points.

There was the unusual event of a tie for the nearest the pin on the eighth hole.

Simon Cooper and Peter Kelly each finished just 12ft 3in from the pin.

The nearest the pin in two on the 12th was won by Gary Peers, 1ft 2in from the pin.