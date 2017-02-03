Fancy joining Dave on Europro Tour?

Dave Coupland is inviting you to join him on the PGA Europro Tour.

The Boston golfer - who has twice qualified for The Open - will be completing the full schedule this year.

And to help fund his campaign he is selling shares in himself to fans and businesses... and that could mean a return on his winnings.

“I’m looking to generate between £10,000 and £15,000 to help cover coaching, travel costs and entry fees,” said the 30-year-old, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC and an honoraray member of Boston GC.

Shares are up for grabs at £100 each, and any firm or supporter which buys 10 or more shares could see their name branded on his clothing, golf bag and car.

“I’ll be taking the car around the country all year, while sponsorship on my top and hat will get exposure on Sky Sports,” he added.

“It’s a good way to be seen.”

And the better news is that if Dave wins then so do his sponsors.

He has pledged to give 30 per cent of his prize money to shareholders, that number rising to 40 per cent if he can sell between 91 and 120 shares.

If he can sell more than 120 shares then he has promised to hand over half his winnings to his backers.

As well as competing on the Europro Tour - which has a prize fund of £50,000 per event, and begins at Close House on April 26 - Dave is also hoping to qualify for The Open for the third time, as well as aiming for some guest spots on the European Tour’s Challenge Tour.

Anyone interested in backing Dave can contact him at davecouplandgolf@gmail.com or call 07708 222 854.