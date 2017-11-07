Fenmen have nowhere to Hyde

Holland Fen are becoming a Jekyll and Hyde team.

After overcoming leaders Carlton Road to move top last week they saw Punchbowlers take the aggregate points from them this week in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

For the Fenmen Colin Palmer, George Hardstaff and Ron Flower recovered from a 2-6 deficit to win 16-13.

Meanwhile, Bazza Wilson Eric Dilnot and Mick Tomlin trailed 5-15 and could not close the deficit down, even with a change of position, and the Bowlers’ Terry Dawson, Jeff Skelton and Ian Drury won 13-22 for four very valuable points.

Carlton Road moved back to the top with a comprehensive win against Red 5.

Skips Chris Gill and Les Feary were successful 32-7 and 35-10.

IBC have rewound the clock and are emulating their predecessors, who were formidable in their day.

Albeit matched against the bottom team, Norprint they won in style.

Ted Bourne, Stan Lawrence and Colin Box triumphed 34-7 and Steve Shaw, Richard Toy and Derek Smith won 30- 12.

There have been two very good individual performances this week, Jill Smith, for Royal Mail against Eastenders and Strollers’ Alex Seaton against Jolly Farmers.

Eastenders, for the second consecutive week, dropped two points and are now five points behind the Road.

Doing the damage against the Enders was Jo Sharp, with Jill and Keith Sharp.

From 14-8 behind they recovered to win 20-15 against Mark Whyers, Matt Whyers and Richard Vinter.

The Enders trio of Adrian Field, Liam Reeson and Andrew Reeson scored at will to post a winning scorecard of 32-11 for the aggregate points.

Jolly Farmers versus Strollers saw underdogs Strollers winning two points, Alex Seaton carrying is teammates to a win of 13-16.

The Farmers trio of Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson were successful 28-8 for the extra points.

Invaders versus A40 saw higher team A40 claiming all six points, Arnold Bennett and Jean Cammack with wins of 17-15 and 23-11 respectively.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Breakaways were pipped by third-place Poachers.

Sandy Tingey, Sally Harper and Robert Tingey won 20-8 with Mike Campion, Eric Ulyatt and Mick Dodes drawing 18-18.

Parthians went top after they picked up all the points against Boston Park.

Skips Pete Bedford and Phil Markham had wins of 17-9 and 19-8.

Feathers moved up two places when they defeated Vikings.

Doug Staples snatched a win of 13-14 but that was bettered by Marie Smith, Alan Smith and Derek Hunn’s 20-16.

Patriarchs hung on to the aggregate points against the Burtons, Chris Hill’s 13-17 unable to match the 21-15 reply from skip Tony Beck.

Golfers moved to within a point of Cosmos with wins from Barrie Williamson, Ron Hulley and Graham Scarboro (33-8) and Jerry Gill, David Smith and David Marshall (17-13).

Cammacks Division Three leaders Dynamics were on a bye week, but the chasing pack did not make to much headway as Fairways and Amateurs only picked up two points from their games.

Against U3, Fairways were grateful to Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro for the two points with a win of 18-10.

Replying, Michael Bolsin succeeded 9-23.

Amateurs’ Dave Coulson, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet won 16-8, but this was surpassed by Nomads’ Kate Maddison, Di Cuppleditch and Barry Beagles (8-23) for the extra points.

Shipmates’ Ted Vere won 20-9 to better Hotspurs’ Cliff Collin (13-19).

Phoenix were beaten by fellow strugglers Bias thanks to Ian Atkin’s 18-12.

Central beat Tryers as Phyl Ricketts, Marion Epton and Fred Epton successful won 19-10 and Pete Sharman, Hazel Clark and Brian Hunn tied 17-17 with Alan Dunnett.