Fenmen trample Road to move up

Holland Fen moved two points clear at the top of the Orchard Health Group Division One, leapfrogging Carlton Road after ending their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Both teams began undeafeated and it proved a very close-run affair.

Geoff Parker, Daniel Harrison and Chris Gill led 11-14 for the leaders but the Fen then scored five shots without reply to lead 17-14, which proved a big enough advantage as the Road scored a count of two on the last end but lost 17-16.

Ian Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary tied 15-15 for their only point of the evening.

Defending champions Eastenders surprisingly dropped points to the Strollers.

The Enders put out a rather unbalanced team with three leads playing together and one lead and two proven skips together, and they paid the penalty.

The three leads fell to Jean Woods, June Bates and Bernard Woods (13-15).

Enders’ rink skipped by Paul Flatters won by enough to take the aggregate points.

Norprint, struggling at the bottom, were beaten by Royal Mail.

Roy Vinter won a close game 22-19 and Keith Thorlby succeeded 21-10.

Red 5 gave A40 a really tough game but it was the latter who won as Ian Smith tied with Norma Barnes 13-13 and Bob Lody lost 14-20 to Jean Cammack.

Jolly Farmers versus IBC saw the latter leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Sue Hoyles fell to IBC’s Stan Lawrence 12-16 while Farmers’ Tom Richardson triumphed 19-17 against Richard White.

Punchbowlers dropped all six points to Invaders.

Scott Whyers skipped Adam Hodgson and Ian Tebbs to an 18-7 win and Chantal Spencer, John Spencer and Rod West pulled away to win 29-5.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Poachers were surprisingly beaten on both rinks by mid-table Feathers.

Brian Sansam won 17-15 and Geoff Dawson produced a 26-11 winning scorecard to settle the outcome.

Breakaways moved into top spot when they won the aggregate points against Patriarchs.

For Patriarchs, Tony Beck triumphed 32-13, having been 32-1 ahead.

Replying for Breakaways, Mark Brown, Carol Dowse and Gordon Gallichan won 6-32.

The bottom-of-the-table clash saw the Burtons grab the aggregate points by three shots.

Dave Bailey won 22-13 and, replying for the Vikings, Keith Stones succeeded 12-18.

The Golfers picked up six very valuable points from their game against Boston Park.

Jerry Gill, Ron Hulley and David Marshall secured a win of 19-13 and Barrie Williamson, Mick Nundy and Graham Scarboro pulled away to win 19-14.

Parthians moved up to second spot with and overall win against fourth-placed Autos.

The win was thanks to a 24-12 success from John Clark, Pauline Atkins and Keith Nix.

Replying for Autos, Bernard Skelton was never behind against Pete Bedford and triumphed 16-12.

Dynamics’ lead at the top of the Cammacks Division Three was reduced to just one point when they failed to win a point against bottom team Bias.

David May and Ivor Roberts produced winning scorecards of 22-13 and 22-16 in what was an impressive result.

Amateurs, in second place, were matched against Fairways in third, and it was the all-ladies team of Fairways who secured five points to move into second.

Anthea Hall tied 11-11 against Tony Nixon and Heather Scarboro squeezed home 16-15.

U3 versus Shipmates saw the Burge-Thorold-Thorold combination winning 25-17 for U3, which was just enough for an overall win and four points.

Replying for Shipmates, Ted Vere went on to win 13-19.

Tryers proved too strong for the Phoenix with rinks successes of 22-11 and 21-15 for Pete Sharman and Alan Dunnett.

Nomads and Hotspurs shared the rink points but it was the Hotspurs who had overall advantage thanks to Alan Warne’s 10-23.

Replying for Nomads, Barry Beagles picked up a hotshot on the second end played, which gave the team a great advantage and pushed them on to a win of 20-12.