Fenside Fish makes a splash in Sheffield

Connor Boyfield claimed a fantastic five personal bests at the British Para-Swimming International Meet.

Competing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge, the Fenside Fish qualified for seven races over the space of four days.

His PBs included bettering his 200m individual medley time by six-seconds.

He also took part in the 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 400m freestyle.

Around 300 athletes from more than 20 countries competed, including Paralympic and world champions.

Connor preformed really well and won his heat in 100m fly with 454 points.

It was an amazing experience and a top competition for him to qualify and compete in.

Connor is supported by Acorn Taxis and Calders and Grandidge.