Final battles for darts titles

The Pilgrim Lounge hosted the Boston Central Tuesday Darts League’s Finals Night.

The Mick Hardstaff KO Cup was won by The Flying Club B, with the Pilgrim Lounge A the runners-up.

Daz Turk and Martyn Palmer (Flying Club B) were the Division One Pairs winners.

The Division One Three-a-Side winners were Flying Club A’s G. Sharp, D. Royal and C. Royal, who beat Daz Turk, M. Horsepool and Martin Palmer of the Flying Club B.

Division Two and Three’s Three-a-Side winners were the New Inn C, who beat the Cons Club.

The 1-10 Doubles Division One finalists were Chris Royal and Kristov Myscliwy (Eagle A). They battled it out but Chris won 2-0.

The Division Two and Three Pairs was won by Shane Elding and Brendan Hilton-Cooke from the Pilgrim Lounge A.

Damian Hatfield won the Division Three Singles.

They won 3-1 against Damian Hatfield and Phil Birman of the Golden Lion B.

The Division One Pairs was battled out by Graham Sharp and Jimmy Birtwistle (Flying Club A) and Daz Turk and Martyn Palmer (Flying Club B). Daz and Martyn edged it 3-2.

The singles finals saw the Division Three title won by Damian Hatfield, who beat Golden Lion B teammate Paul Husband, and the Division Two title won by Mark Baily (New Inn), who beat Kristow Myscliwy 3-0.

The Division One final was a great five-legger between Flying Club players Chris Royal and Shane Parker.

In a great match, Chris won 3-2.

Final standings:

Division One: 1 Flying Club B, 2 Unicorn, 3 The Eagle D; Most 180s: Pete Grooby 8 (Kings Arms); Highest Finish: Daz Turk 160 (Flying Club B).

Division Two: 1 Pilgrim Lounge A, 2 Hammer & Pincers A, 3 Golden Lion C; Most 180s: 1x12 players; Highest Finish: B. Troops 154 (Fairfield Lodge).

Division Three: 1 Golden Lion B, 2 Golden Lion D, 3 Golden Lion A; Most 180s: G. Appleby 1 (Golden Lion C); Highest Finish: Andy Swan 118 (Golden Lion C).