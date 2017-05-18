Final ends abruptly for speedway ace

Mickie Simpson reached the final of the British Young Lions speedway series’ third round at Rye House - but his day ended abruptly.

In the final round he stole the march but, going into the last lap, he lost the front end coming out of turn two, seeing his meeting end with disqualification.

Heat one saw a comfortable win for Mickie, but heat two saw him up against three other top lads.

He made a good start, lying second into the first corner, but a mistake left him fourth coming out of turn two, which he was unable to claw back and had to settle for fourth.

His third ride saw him up against Sam McGurk, who won the first two rounds of the competition, Mickie coming second.

Mickie won his final heat to book his place in the final.

But after a good start things didn’t go to plan.