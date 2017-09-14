Firefighters can’t retain squash title

Boston’s Ady Proctor and Simon Jackson represented the Great Britain Firefighters’ team in their annual quadrangular squash championships.

Jackson skippered the defending champions, but they were unable to retain the title and had to settle for third.

The event started off well, despite the team losing their number two seed three days before, as they beat the Civil Service 3-2.

Against a combined Armed Services side the team suffered a 3-2 defeat, in which they also lost their number one seed to injury.

The final contest was against the Police Force.

Another injury during warming up resulted in a 4-1 loss.