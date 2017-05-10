First win for Britton, while Finch is strong

A brave bout from Dylan Harmon was not quite enough for the Boston ABC fighter to claim victory.

The youngster faced Selby Boxing Academy’s Joel Grainger on his home show this weekend.

Grainger came out determined, to get the result and the first round was close.

A change in tactics was issued by the Boston corner, insisting Harmon connected more with his back hand.

From the start of the second round, Harman got to work with his jab, but it was nullified by his tiring opponent. There was all to box for in the final found, and Harmon put on a fantastic effort, only for the split decision to go to Grainger.

Also representing Boston ABC, Gel Finch was in action against Jessie Wrighton, of South Cheshire ABA, and young gun Jimmy Britton faced Wesley Szklarzewicz of Donnington Boxing Club, Telford.

After a close first round, Finch was focused as she put on a strong offensive attack.

A strong third round followed, with Finch claiming victory courtesy of a split decision.

Britton put together great combination attacks which found Szklarzewicz wanting as he recorded his first victory.

There was no doubt who won the first round and Szklarzewicz had no answer to Britton’s accurate work rate, watching as the final round also slipped away from him.

There were no complaints about the unanimous decision going to Britton.