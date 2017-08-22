Fisher has to settle for 17th

The Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team were at Cadwell Park at the weekend, where Tom Fisher recorded a 17th place in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

Fisher was struggling with front end feel all weekend but was running within the top 20 during free practice.

However, qualifying was disrupted by a heavy rain and once they got out on track a lack of grip affected his confidence and he ended up having to start the 15-lap race from a ninth-row grid position.

Fisher made up places on the first lap to 23rd, but his progress was halted when the safety car came out to slow the riders as they recovered a fallen rider and bike.

Once the car left the track the race was back on and Fisher began to chip away at the riders ahead.

He made up places throughout the remainder of the race to take the chequered flag in 17th.

The next race is at Silverstone on September 10 when the team will be joined by the young American rider Brandon Paasch, who rode to a points finish at Brands Hatch for the team in the Superstock 600 class.

He has managed to secure a visa and will ride for G&S Racing Kawasaki for the remainder of the season and possibly at the Sunflower meeting at Bishopscourt and the Stars at Darley if time permits.