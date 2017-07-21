Fisher set to reunite with Van Leuven

G&S Racing rider Tom Fisher will head to Brands Hatch for the seventh round of the Superstock 1000 championship, where he will have three races to contest.

He will be looking for strong finishes over two 19-lappers on Saturday and a third over 16 laps on Sunday.

The two Saturday races are back to back with a short break in between to refuel and change tyres.

Half points are scored in each race, but if the rider fails to complete the first race he is ineligible to start race two, while the Sunday race attracts full points.

The Wyberton-based team is intending to run the rest of the season with just the one rider with the exception of the Assen round, where there is no Superstock 1000 race to contest.

But Fisher will be joined on the grid with former teammate Kevin Van Leuven to race in the Dutch Superbike championship round, which forms part of the support package to the British Superbike championship round that weekend.

The Superstock 1000 timetable for Brands Hatch is: Friday - free practice one 11.50am, free practice two 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, race 1 (19 laps) then race two (19 laps) 1.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.11am, race three (16 laps) 12.10pm.