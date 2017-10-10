Four wins as rowers begin head season

Six Boston Rowing Club crews competed at Brigg in the Ancholme Head of River Race on Sunday, the first date in the club’s head calendar.

Four of the crews returned with wins.

Haven Middleton-Horner won in the J15 single scull and Adrian Apletree won his Masters D single scull section.

Ruby and Jasmine Latka won the women’s pairs and also managed to be the fastest pair of the day.

The men’s masters coxed four of Patrick Burns, Robert Parker, Adrian Apletree, Phil Latka and Ruby Latka (cox) finished the medal haul for Boston.

The junior four, which had their first competitive race in the sweep oar discipline, did themselves proud and look to be a boat with plenty of potential for the future.