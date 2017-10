Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting a free open day on Saturday.

Running from 10am to 2pm at their Rosebery Avenue venue, the event will be open to anyone aged eight -plus interested in learning more about the sport.

Equipment will be available to borrow and qualified coaches will be available to offer help.

For details call 01205 363156 or log on to www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk