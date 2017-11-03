Frick is in 25th spot

Four Boston and District Athletic Club runners got the 2017-18 cross country season off to a good start when competing in the first Lincolnshire League match at Lincoln on Sunday.

Returning to the West Common, the former Lincoln Race Course venue, for the first time in at least a decade, the open terrain provided a dry, undulating challenge for the runners.

Two representatives lined up on the start line for the well-supported under 11 boys and girls’ 1,600m race.

Jessica Frick finished well up amongst the girls in 25th position and Euan Hourihan finished strongly in 42nd place.

At the end of the under 13 girls’ contest over 3,200m, Alex Frick crossed the finish line in 19th place .

Competing in her first Lincolnshire League event, Rebecca Hourihan claimed 53rd position in the under 20, senior and veteran women’s race over 6,400m.

Next weekend the second in the series of Junior Sportshall Competitions will be held at the B-Hive, Punchbowl Lane, for under seven, nine, 11 and 13 boys and girls on Saturday morning.

BADAC will host the second Lincs Cross Country League match at Castledyke Equestrian Centre on Sunday.