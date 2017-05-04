Frost is latest fancier to celebrate the first bird home

Experienced Trevor Frost, in partnership with his son-in-law, became the third different fancier to win in Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club’s three races in 2017.

The race was from Sedgefield and results were: 1 Frost and Spooner 1238 yards per minute, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1237 and 1230, 4 G. and C. Edwards 1224, 5 and 6 Upsall and Grandson 1221 and 1216, 7 and 8 K. Ward 1209 and 1208, 9 G. and C. Edwards 1203.456, 10 Appleby and Dtr 1203.118, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1201, 12 K. Ward 1198.

Swineshead RPC: 1, 2 and 3 G. Wheatman 1162, 1142 and 1127, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1063 and 1055, 6 and 7 Craig Pearson 985 and 984.