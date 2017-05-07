Frustrating day for Simpson

Mickie Simpson had a disappointing day in the second round of the British Young Lions speedway series.

Competing at Scunthorpe, he began well on the tricky and patchy surface by taking victory in his first heat.

His second heat, amidst a tough line-up, saw him conclude a frustrating race in fourth.

Race three saw him back to winning ways, but was always going to struggle to make the final after race two.

His final heat saw Mickie, from Wrangle, pushed too hard for victory and he came home in third.