G&S duo prepare for Snetterton

The two Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki riders Tom Fisher and Sammy Coventry head to Norfolk at the weekend for the next round of the Superstock 1000 championship.

Action is set to take place at the 2.9-mile Snetterton circuit.

In the last round at Knockhill, Coventry was unfortunate to crash out of a points scoring position and will be eager to make up for this at Snetterton, where last year he had two strong races in the Supersport class.

Tom Fisher also had a good race last year at the super-fast Norfolk circuit, finishing his race in 11th place.

He will be hoping to emulate that result to get some points under his belt this time around.

The Superstock 1000 campaign begins on Friday with two free practice sessions at 11.50am and 3.20pm.

The solitary qualifying session takes place on Saturday at 12.50pm and there is a short warm-up on Sunday at 9.52am when the riders can have a final chance to check all is well with both man and machine before the start of the 16 lap race that is set to commence at 12.40pm.