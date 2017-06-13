G & S trio head north with high hopes

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders head north of the border to Knockhill for the next round of their respective championships at the weekend.

Tom Fisher and Sammy Coventry enjoyed some strong results in their Superstock 1000 championship round at Donington Park recently.

On that occasion the pair were riding as part of the support programme to the World Superbike championship round at the Leicestershire circuit.

Tom completed the two part race in 16th place, while Sammy finished in the points in 13th position.

Both riders are anticipating another good showing at Knockhill, where the Stock 1000 riders will have two races to contest and they will be hoping to bring some more points home for the team.

Meanwhile Young Dutchman Jorel Boerboom is to continue to represent the team in the Superstock 600 class.

He joined the team at Donington where he took part in his first race in the class after taking the step up from the Motostar championship

He was under no pressure in his first outing on the bike and, with little track time prior to the race, he was never going to get up into a points scoring position.

He started his race from 30th place on the grid and rode well, making up places to complete his race in 24th position.

Boerboom really likes the short Knockhill circuit and is hoping to move up into a points scoring position in his second outing for the team.

The Superstock 1000 timetable for Knockhill sees two sessions of free practice on Friday, at 12.20pm and 4.15pm.

Then on Saturday there is qualifying 9.40am, followed by race one over 24 laps at 3.45pm.

Sunday begins with the warm up 9.40am and then race two, also over 24 laps, gets underway at 12.40pm.

For the Superstock 600, Friday free practice sessions take place from 9am and 2pm.

Qualifying is on Saturday at 11.55am and on Sunday, the warm up starts at 9.03am and the 22-lap race begins at 11.15am.

After Knockhill there are seven more rounds of the Superstock 1000 champsionship.

The next round will take place at Snetterton June 30 to July 2.