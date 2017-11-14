Search

Games go down to the wire in the darts league

Three matches went down to the wire in the Boston Snooker Centre Friday Night Individual darts League.

In a closely contested Championship week, it took a fifth and final leg to separate the opposition in three of the four matches.

Wally Almond beat Rob Cade 3-2, with T. Whitehouse edging past P. Taylor and M. Williams beating A. Bird by the exact same scoreline.

The night’s only whitewash saw D. Avison beat Rob Scrupps 3-0.