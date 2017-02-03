GB rowing trials are set for the Witham

The nation’s top rowers will be showcasing their skills on the Witham this weekend.

Once again, Boston Rowing Club will be hosting the Great Britain trials.

This means Olympic medallists and hopefuls will be taking the the water by the Carlton Road Boathouse on Saturday morning, keen to impress selectors.

James Cracknell, Matthew Pinsent, Katherine Grainger, Heather Stanning and Helen Glover are among the household names to have appeared in Boston in the past.

The straightness of the Witham and the club’s hospitality both play key roles in keeping the GB team coming back.

Stars of the future will be on the Witham the following weekend as Boston also hosts the latest round of junior trials.