Genheration game compete in 10k challenge

Three generations of one family competed at the Run for All - Gear 10k event in King’s Lynn on Sunday.

First to cross the line was 15-year-old Matthew Eggleton, who finished in an excellent time of 57.37, with mum Sarah-Jane Eggleton, from Coningsby, clocking 58.50.

Auntie and uncle Emmajean (58.56) and Jimmy Hearn (58.55), from Boston, were close behind.

Grandparents Janet and Barry Norton completed the 10k in times of 1:08.07 and 1:04.25.

Also in King’s Lynn was Boston’s Sanjiv Jain, crossing the line in 1:17.51.

They were all representing Skegness and District Running Club.

Also representing SADRC were Boston’s Ian Russell and Helen Blair, who made a weekend of it in Milton Keynes by completing the Rocket 5k on Sunday in quick times of 21.58 and 23.29, before they took on the half marathon distance at the same event the following day.

Ian clocked 1:44.42 and Helen 1:52.30.