George-Jones and Gibbons claim first mixed doubles title

Boston Tennis Club’s Chatterton’s Closed Mixed Doubles Tournament was won by Penny Gibbons and Jeremy George-Jones.

They are the new holders of the title, having their names are engraved on the trophy for the first time.

It was a good day of tennis for the competitors and Penny and Jeremy emerged from the group stage unbeaten.

The final was played against Emma Mastin and Harry Foster, who had only one loss in their group stage.

In an entertaining final and closely contested match it was Penny and Jeremy who won 6-3.

A great match in the Aegon Team Tennis for the Boston 12 and under boys at Grantham saw the team of Robbie Townsend, Reece Anderson-Doherty, Devon Morgan and Paul Aranin play for three tie-break third sets during the singles round.

Two of the tie-breaks were won by Boston whilst the third went in Grantham’s direction.

The fourth singles rubber went to Boston giving the team a 3-1 lead.

Both doubles rubbers were won by Boston for a 5-1 result.

Boston’s men had three matches in the Aegon Team Tennis at the weekend.

Boston B faced Rustons, Boston C took on Horncastle and Boston D played Spalding.

All three teams suffered varying degrees of defeat – the difficulty of coming up against first teams in the opposition.

Boston B’s Tom Cozens, Owen Jary, Andy Clamp and Toby Collett fared best out of the three teams playing in the county divisions, losing 2-4.

Boston C’s Ryan Frankish, Tom Emmerson, Richard Cozens and Rob Griffiths missed out to Horncastle while Spalding had a strong win against Boston D’s Joe Parla, Richard Tupper, Terry Mastin and Rob Griffiths.