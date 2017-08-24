Get ready for Poacher thrills and spills

Colin Blackbourn in sidecar action.

The fast, furious, 100mph, no brakes, no fear, action-packed event will return on Saturday to Thorpe St Peter.

The Solo line-up of 32 is headed by current World Longtrack and three-time European grasstrack champion and 2015 Poacher champion Janick De Jong while two-time and reigning European champion and British Masters champion James Shanes will be looking to add the Poacher to his titles.

Former European champ Theo Pijper will also line-up, along with Poacher champion Paul Cooper and many other overseas competitors and Lincolnshire’s Jamie-Fenn-Smith.

Also in action will be 12 1,000cc sidecars, including current Masters and Poacher champion Rod Winterburn with his son Billy, four-time event winner Colin Blackbourn, of Wainfleet, with passenger Carl Pugh and Wrangle’s Shaun Simpson, who will be the passenger for Rob Bradley. John Hiscock has Chapel St Leonards’ Terry Madley as his passenger.

The Thorpe St Peter Circuit is the biggest and fastest in the UK.

The event is hosted by Wainfleet and District Sporting Motorcycle Club and the weekend includes camping and live entertainment.

Practice starts at 10.30am and the main on-track action starts at 1pm.

The first event will be the Poacher Bahnrekord, in which the fastest solo and sidecar teams will be going flat out.

For further information, call 01754 880659 or visit www.superspeedtrack.com

Admission costs £20 (£18 concessions, £5 12-16 years) and family tickets are available.