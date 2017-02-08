Glasgow homecoming excites champ Callum

Callum Johnson can’t wait to take the high road for his Glasgow reunion.

Boston’s Commonwealth light heavyweight champion will step between the ropes north of the border once more on April 15.

And although his opponent for the televised bout is yet to be named, the 31-year-old is just excited about returning to his second home.

“I’m happy it’s in Glasgow, it’s kind of like going back to where it all started,” said Johnson, who won Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland at Delhi 2010 after qualifying through his grandmother.

“I still hear from my Scottish fans and I can’t wait to fight in front of them again.

“As far as boxing’s concerned, I’m half Scottish.”

Although raised in Lincolnshire, Johnson’s career has seen him create a love afair with the country.

His first fight after turning pro was also in Glasgow, stopping Philip Townley at the Braehead Arena.

Johnson has won all 16 of his professional bouts, with four of them coming in Glasgow.

Now he’s hoping it can be five.

“I’ll always have a soft spot for Scotland and the fans, they had faith in me and gave me my chance to win gold at the Commonwealths,” added the 31-year-old.

“It would be great to get another win in front of those fans.”

Completing the Commonwealth double was a dream Johnson had always shared with his dad Paul, who passed away last year.

But now he’s got his hands on that belt, the fighter is only looking upwards.

“I’m proud to win the Commonwealth title, don’t get me wrong,” he added.

“It’s something me and my dad spoke about a lot.

“But I just see it as another fight. I’m nowehere near accomplishing everything I want to yet.

“It’s a great title, but I’m ambitious and that means I can only see it as a stepping stone to another goal.”