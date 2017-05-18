Go East! Lucas is the top tennis ace

Boston Tennis Club held their presentation night for the winners and the runners-up in the Bombay Brasserie Singles Leagues for 2016-2017.

Lucas East was the overall winner of the Bombay Brasserie Singles League whilst Jeremy George-Jones was the runner-up.

George Wookey received the trophy for the most consistent player in this league.

Jeremey George-Jones was the winner of the Bombay Brasserie Daytime Singles League, with Richard Tupper the runner-up and Jenny Murphy the most consistent player.

In the Junior Bombay Brasserie Singles Leagues, Isabel Wookey received the trophy for being the winner of the Junior League, whilst Robbie Townsend was runner-up and Lois Boothby the most consistent player.

In the Mini Leagues, the Green Ball trophy was presented to James Gedney, with Fin Mackey the runner-up.

Will Pettitt was the overall Orange Ball League winner and Noah Freeman in the runner-up spot.

Billy Smith carried off the Red Ball trophy which was presented, as were all the others, by Boston Tennis Club captain Richard Cozens.

Helen Cook, the Bombay Brasserie League organiser, was thanked for her efficient running of the leagues.

In addition, these leagues continue to run throughout the year and details of how to enter any of the leagues can be found on the clubhouse noticeboard.

The Boston Tennis Club Mini Red and Orange A teams had some good results in the Aegon Team Tennis Leagues.

Boston Red A team – Ben Rudkin, Reuben Herridge, Matida Clark and Billy Smith - had a convincing win against Grantham B.

Boston Orange A team had a very good win against David Lloyd Burton Waters – the team was Poppy Gibbons, Jacob Felipes, Ben Rudkin and Reuben Herridge.

The two Boston Tennis Club 14 and under boys’ teams had to play each other on Sunday afternoon.

A long and passionately-fought match ended up 3-3 after the singles and doubles rubbers, and the shoot-out was won by Boston B team 11-9, several long hours after the match started.

Boston A team were Thomas Mecklenburgh, Tom Piggins, Harvey Vickers and Reece Anderson-Doherty and the B were Robbie Townsend, Joseph Brookes, Devon Morgan and Hayden Bingham.