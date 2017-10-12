Gold standard for BADAC aces

A large number of Boston and District Athletic Club juniors have achieved English Schools AA Awards during the 2017 track and field season.

The national awards scheme for secondary and primary school athletes offers challenges across the range of athletics events, with bronze, silver and gold standards for secondary students and the addition of levels one and two applicable to the primary age range.

Thirteen young people achieved gold awards through performances in league matches.

Two under 17 members gained multiple golds, with Callum Grace earning four (100m, 12.3secs; long jump, 6.11m; triple jump, 11.70m and triathlon) and Abbie Sharples two (discus, 23.01m; shot 8.07m).

Under 15s May Meikle (high jump, 1.40m) and Amy Bunting (shot, 7.19m) earned gold throws awards.

In the under 13s, Lylle Burrell-Kenny (high jump, 1.27m) won a gold, as did under 11s Jesssica Frick (long jump, 3.43m; 600ms, 2 mins 23.4 secs; ball throw, 24.94m, triathlon), Ronnie Grey (75m, 12.6 secs; long jump, 3.20m; 600m, 2 mins 35.3 secs), Edward Evison (600m, 2 mins 05.1 secs), Jacob Slater (600m, 2 mins 23.0 secs) and Rhys Buswell (600m, 2 mins 21.9 secs).

Under nine representatives secured gold awards. They were Leon Holden (600m, 2 mins 21.2 secs), Cody Campbell (600, 2 mins 23 secs) and Euan Hourihan (600m, 2 mins 26 secs).

Eleven young athletes achieved silver awards.

Under 15 Amy Bunting (discus, 14.09m) and under 13s Lylle Burrell-Kenny (100m, 15.6secs; long jump, 3.87m; 800m, 3 mins 08.8 secs; high jump, 1.20m; 200m, 32.8 secs) and Megan Reid (200m, 34.4 secs; discus, 13.61m) were among them.

Alex Frick (1,500m, 6 mins 39.6 secs), Flynn Slater (800m, 2 mins 56.6 secs) and under 11s Haydn Quantrill (75m, 13.2 secs), Ronnie Grey (long jump, 2.93m) and Euan Hourihan (600m, 2 mins 32 secs) also claimed silvers.

Under nines Jack Clark-Atkin (standing long jump 1.73m; long jump, 3.04m; 75m, 13.4 secs), Issy Reid (long jump, 2.85m) and Leah Frick (vortex throw, 15.06m) also claimed silvers.

For details about Boston and District AC’s winter series, call 01754 820623.