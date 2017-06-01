Gold Top Jessica wins the Dash

Four members of Boston and District AC contested the latest races in the Wolds Dash series of running events at Louth.

In the under 13 competition, Alex Frick was the second female finisher.

She recorded a strong 15 mins 33 secs at the end of the challenging undulating distance.

At under 11 level, Jessica Frick was the winning female finisher in an impressive 9 mins 48 secs to top the age group table in the Wolds Dash series.

Two Gold Tops lined up for the start of the under nine race.

Lea Finch finished in sixth position in the girls’ event, recording 6 mins 17 secs.

And in a very promising performance, Leon Holden was the third boy to cross the finish line, in 5 mins 40 secs.