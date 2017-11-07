Gold Top show improvements in county cross country league

Boston and District AC distance runners competed in the second match in the 2017-18 series of Lincolnshire Cross Country League series on home soil.

Held at Castledyke Equestrian Centre on Sunday, in fine, sunny weather, the underfoot conditions had been softened by the previous day’s heavy rain, which added to the challenge afforded by the paths and tracks.

In the junior, senior, veteran men’s race over 10,160m, four Gold Tops finished in close order.

Oliver Tiainen led the quartet home as he entered the finish funnel in 13th place with James Raork behind in 31st position.

Further adrift was Adrian Glenn in 33rd, finishing before Steve Basnett in 41st.

In the junior, senior, veteran ladies’ challenge over 5,820m, Emma Penson crossed the line in 50th place and Rebecca Hourihan finished in 52nd for the second successive race.

At under 13 girls’ level, Alice Frick moved up one place from the first match to come home in 17th position at the end of the 2,540m event.

Two under 11 runners turned in good performances, with Jessica Frick improving from 25th overall to a good 16th place, which advanced her from the eighth to fourth girl in the field to finish.

Ewan Hourihan also progressed from 42nd to 29th place on Sunday.