Gold Tops claim a series of personal best results

Eleven youn members of Boston and District Athletic Club enjoyed success at Saturday’s Humberside Track & Field match at Hull’s Costello Stadium.

Enjoying fine warm weather, Boston’s junior athletes produced a number of personal best performances.

Hayden Quantrill.

Amy Bunting finished in fourth place in the under 15 girls’ throws triathlon, recording a personal best in the hammer and exceeding 30m for the first time in competition.

She finished third with a throw measuring 30.72 m.

In addition, Amy was fourth in shot (6.42m) and fifth in discus (14.00m).

In the same age group, May Meikle cleared 1.40m to claim third place in the high jump competition.

Issy Reid impressed in the youngest age group, finishing in first position in all three of her under nine girls’ events.

In long jump she cleared a personal best 2.60m for victory, and clocked 14.5 secs in the 80m and 30.8 secs in the 150m to claim a sprint double.

Jack Clark Atkin won the under nine boys’ long jump with a leap measuring 2.83m.

he added a second in the 600m, clocking 2 mins 23.7 secs, and a fourth in the 150m sprint in 29.8 secs.

At under 11 level, Edward Evison was the fastest over 80m (13.4 secs) and he also went on to claim third position in the 600m (2 mins 05.1 secs).

Rhys Buswell achieved two personal bests, in 80m (14.5 secs), where he was fourth in heat, and 600m (2 mins 21.9 secs), where he was ninth.

He also finished fourth in long jump (2.66m).

A clearance of 2.94m in long jump gave Hayden Quantrill a new personal best and victory in the competition.

He also crossed the finish line third in his 80m heat, recording 13.9 secs, also claiming fourth in the 150m in a time of 27.7 secs.

In the under 11 girls’ section, Ronnie Grey was fourth in long jump (2.49m) and fifth in both her sprint heats, recording 14.6 secs in 80m and 27.2 secs in the 150m.

Tree under 13 girls produced some significant results at Hull.

Despite finishing 11th in long jump, Megan Reid achieved a personal best performance with a best leap of 3.33m and also recorded 17.5 secs for the 100m. She also recorded 4.14m in shot.

Georgia Ward improved her shot PB to 4.95m (fifth), recorded 17.6 secs in the 70m hurdles (fifth) and leapt 2.52m for 17th place in the long jump.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny went over 1.20m for fourth position in the high jump and cleared 3.46m in long jump to claim eighth position.