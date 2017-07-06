Gold Tops claiming county league wins

Eight Boston and District AC members achieved a total of 16 personal best performances in the second of this season’s Lincolnshire Track and Field League matches.

Competing on the Princess Royal Sports Arena’s Tommy Clay Track, the prevailing conditions provided athletes with a good opportunity to improve upon past performances.

Returning to inter-club competion after a few years away from the sport, Stacey Worth impressed, throwing the 1k discus an impressive 27.70m to contribute first place points.

Becky Hourihan made her competitive debut, finishing her first-ever track 1,500m in 8 mins 03.5 secs.

In the under 20 women’s section, Sophie Reader won three field events.

In the pole vault, Sophie cleared 2.00m, edged ahead of teammate Frances Nuttell in javelin by recording 21.60m and threw the discus 22.84m for her third victory.

Frances won both the under 20 high jump (1.55m) and the long jump (4.57m) and made it a BADAC one-two in the javelin (20.89m).

At under 17 level, Oliver Simmonds cleared 1.80m to secure first place in the high jump.

Callum Grace won the 100m in 11.6 secs and also took first position in both horizontal jumps, leaping 6.21m in long jump and 12.62m in triple jump.

Amy Bunting competed in three under 15 throws, winning the hammer with 28.45m and the shot with a putt of 7.22m, adding a second in javelin with a debut 7.20m.

High jumper May Meikle was first in the under 15 girls’ high jump, going over the bar at 1.35m.

Four under 13 girls notched up a series of notable performances, and both Georgia Ward and and Megan Reid each achieved two personal bests.

In her first hammer competition, Georgia threw the 3k implement 11.20m and added a 4.78m shot putt for two victories.

Georgia then cleared a PB 2.71m for fifth place in the long jump.

Megan Reid finished second in long jump, recording a personal best 3.37m and finished third in shot with another PB of 4.24m.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny won the 200m sprint in a time of 31.8 secs and the high jump with a leap of 1.20m.

She added a third in long jump with a leap measuring 3.36m.

Third across the finish line in a competitive under 11 girls’ 150m, clocking a best-ever 26.1 secs, was Ronnie Grey.

Ronnie also claimed second position in the whizzer throw (12.78m).

The under 11 boys’ events were dominated by BADAC representatives.

Edward Evison produced comprehensive victories in both sprints, recording 12.5 secs for the 80m and 23.7 secs at the end of the 150m.

Ewan Hourihan was second in the 80m with a PB 13.2 secs and claimed the same position in the 600m with another PB (2 mins 33.1 secs).

In his three events Hayden Quantrill produced two personal bests, finishing third in both 80m (13.3 secs) and 150m (26.4 secs).

Hayden added a second position in the whizzer, throwing 21.74m.

Two under nine girls made their mark, with Issy Reid securing two victories and two personal bests.

She clocked 13.8secs in the 80m and 28.1 secs in the 150m.

Beth Hourihan was runner-up in all three under nine girls’ events, recording 16.7 secs in the 80m, 35.1 secs in the 150m and 7.46m in the whizzer.

Jack Clark-Atkins won his three under nine boys’ events, clocking a PB time of 13.8 secs over 80m and 26.8 secs in the 150m.

Jack also won the whizzer with a throw measuring 19.07m.

Leon Holden, won the boys’ 600m in a best-ever 2 mins 16.5 secs, and claimed second place in the 80m in another PB time of 14.3 secs.

He also recorded 16.46m in the whizzer.