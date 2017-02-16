Gold Tops see county action

Three members of Boston and District Athletic Club represented Lincolnshire in the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships at Grantham.

Competing in the under 11 age groups, the young Gold Tops were up against athletes from Northants, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire & Rutland.

In the girls’ championships, Jessica Frick won the balance test, with 4x15 secs, to earn maximum points for Lincolnshire.

She was also a member of both the county 2x2 laps and the over and under relay teams.

Lyle Burrell Kenny’s best leap in the standing long jump was 1.80m for ninth position and she also competed for the Lincs teams in both the Grand Prix and obstacle relay.

In the under 11 boys’ competition, Matthew Lewis came second in the chest push, with a distance of 7.25m, and finished fifth in the standing triple jump with a leap of 5.56m. Matthew also competed in three team competitions - the high stepper, the 4x4 laps and 1x1 lap relays.

Lincolnshire finished in fourth position in both the under-11 boys’ and girls’ championships.