Gold Tops shine on Tommy Clay track

Boston and District Athletic Club athletes produced a series of personal best performances at the third Lincolnshire League Track and Field match.

The event was held at the Tommy Clay Track at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

The Gold Tops revelled in the near-perfect weather conditions, and the younger representatives particularly enjoyed successes both on the track and in the field.

Men’s captain Aidan McClure made the long journey up from Wiltshire and recorded 56.9 secs over 400m, 10 mins 29.3 secs in the 3,000m and 8 mins 37.6secs for the 2,000m steeplechase.

He also cleared 1.70m in the high jump for a string of senior men’s victories.

John Gleadell clocked 52.8 secs over 200m and also competed in the one-lap race.

Two senior women featured, with Stacey Worth producing a series of consistent performances, throwing the discus 28.74m, putting the shot 9.09m for a new personal best and clearing 1.40m in high jump and 4.30m in long jump for maximum points.

Bernice Wilson continued her progress following her return to competitive athletics and recorded 26.9 secs for the 200m sprint.

In the under 20 section, Sophie Reader secured three wins in discus (18.34m), hammer (16.06m) and high jump (1.30m).

Under 17 Callum Grace secured a triple by finishing first in the 100m (12.3 secs), long Jump (6.11m) and triple jump (11.70m).

Two under 17 women throwers performed well, with Abbie Sharples winning the hammer with 18.37m, discus with 18.34m and shot with a promising 8.07m.

Jess Sharples was second in discus (10.47m) and also in hammer (14.66m).

At under 15 level Amy Bunting won all three throws on the programme, recording 16.63m in discus, 29.97m in hammer and 6.69m in shot.

The ever-consistent May Meikle went over 1.40m to claim first position in high jump.

In the under 13 age group, Flynn Slater chalked victories in the 800m (2 mins 45.4 secs) and shot (5.48m), adding a second place in long jump (3.73m).

Three under 13 girls impressed, with Georgia Ward winning hammer (10.91m) and 70m hurdles (16.6 secs) and claiming second position in shot (4.70m).

Megan Reid also putt the shot 4.70m and edged into first place by virtue of her second best trial.

She also finished third in both 200m (34.4 secs) and long jump (3.44m).

Alex Frick finished third in shot (4.23m) and fourth over 200m (36.2 secs).

In the under 11 boys’ section, Ewan Hourihan was second over both 80m (13.2 secs) and long jump (2.83m), also coming third over 600m (2 mins 26 secs).

A pair of under 11 girls chalked up improved performances.

Jessica Frick convincingly won both the long jump (3.35m) and the ball throw (24.94m) and Ronnie Grey was runner-up in 80m (13.1 secs), 150m (25.6 secs), long jump (2.93m) and the ball throw (11.32m).

Jack Clark-Atkins and Joseph Slater represented BADAC in the under nine boys’ events.

Jack won the 150m (27.1 secs) and long jump (3.04m) and Joseph was first in the whizzer throw (14.65m).

In addition, Jack secured second position over 80m (14.8secs) and Joseph was second in long jump (2.47m) and third in the 80m (14.8 secs).

Five Gold Tops dominated the under nine girls’ events, with Issy Reid achieving victories in 80m (14.3 secs), 150m (27.6 secs) and long jump (2.69m).

Erin Adams was second in her three events, recording 14.7 secs in the 80m, 29.4 secs in the 150m and 2.32m in long jump.

Lea Frick won the whizzer throw with 15.06m and finished third in long jump with 2.25. She also came fourth in 80m in 15.3secs.

Frankie Walker claimed third place over 80m (14.8 secs) and finished fifth in the long jump (1.96m).

Beth Hourihan claimed third place in the 150m (33.4 secs), fourth in long jump (2.02m) and fifth in the 80m (16.6secs).