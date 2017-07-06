Golf day raises £7k

A total of 176 golfers took part in the ninth annual Bernie’s Golf Day in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Bernie Brothwell, with the support of Boston Golf Club, raised the magnificent sum of £7,152 from the event.

Bernie has raised cash for this cause for nine years - the last two years with the support of the Cowbridge club - so far totalling a tremendous £38,400.

David Swindells, from Parkinson UK, collected the cheque and said: “This is a huge contribution to Parkinson’s, a condition which affects 127,000 people in the UK and has far reaching impact on individuals and their families.

“As yet there is no cure and the current treatments only mask the symptoms for a while, they do not slow down the progression.

“Research is the only way we can find better treatments and a cure.

“We are so close to finding this now and the generosity of the golf club, their members, friends and families – not to mention Bernie’s tireless work - brings us closer to that ultimate aim.”

The presentation was held with a barbecue at the Mill Inn, Spilsby Road, and the photo shows Bernie presenting the cheque to David Swindell, together with some of the volunteers who have helped run the Golf Day. Pictured, from left, are Calam Walker, Trevor West, Lillo Bernie Brothwell, David Swindell, Kath Yates, Carolyn Woods, Nigel Woods Ray Sharpe.