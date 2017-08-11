Golfers enjoy away day at Greetham

Boston Golf Club’s Lady Captain Kath Yates and 20 ladies travelled to Greetham Valley for her away day.

Six teams of three played a Tri-Am, with two scoring on each hole and two ladies there to record the day’s event.

Though not too pleasant a day, everyone enjoyed a different course.

The winning team were Jean Markham, Jane Marriott and Ruth Street with 63 points on countback from Pam Hyde, Jacquie Short and Lynn Worthington.

Third place went to Ruth Simpson, Joan Young and Kay Kadzionis with 62 points.

The longest drive on the 12 hole went to Ruth Simpson, nearest pin on hole three was won by Hilary Calvert and nearest the pin on the 18th was Joan Young.