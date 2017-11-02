Golfers ready for European Tour Q School

Two Boston golfers are hoping to move a step closer to fulfilling their dreams of appearing on the European Tour.

Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale will both be in action at the second round of Q School in Spain this week.

Jordan Wrisdale.

Coupland will compete at Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, Alicante, with Wrisdale teeing off at Castellon’s Panoramica Golf and Sport Resort.

“I feel it’s my time in a way,” said Coupland, after watching some of his peers climb the ranks in recent years.

“I will go there more confident than I have in the past.

“I’ll go on the back of a good season and happy with my game.”

Coupland, who has previously reached the final round of Q school , will be aiming for a repeat as both tournaments begin on Friday.

A previous experience of the course didn’t produce the result he wanted, but he feels that familiarity will put him in good stead.

“I’ve done my homework before,” he said.

“I’ve still got my notes from last time and I’ve been reading them.

“I hope that will be an advantage.”