Golfers scoop top amateur victory

Boston Golf Club’s Andrew Green and Andrew Dawson are national champions after winning the Daily Mail Foursomes trophy.

The event is billed as the biggest amateur competition in the world and the two Andrews had to battle their way through 11 matches to claim the coveted title.

Winter Am-Am winners Kay Kadzionis, Pam Hyde, Pat Couture and Ann Gullick.

And last month’s victory at Wales’ Marriott St Pierre course proved an emotional occasion for friends and family supporting the duo, particularly for Dawson’s dad Terry, who came close to winning the competition himself 30 years ago.

“When he telephoned him after the match to say he’d won I think he was in tears,” Green told The Standard.

“It was a great experience.”

The pair’s quest for the title began at Skegness’ North Shore course in March where the two Bostonians battled strong winds to progress.

This was followed by further rounds in the county and further afield, including a victory on th Cowbridge course against former darts pro Mervyn King and his partner.

“It was nice to play against a professional sportsman, but I think he’s probably better at darts,” Green added.

Finals week saw Green, 49, and Dawson, 45, win through their remaining four matches to lift the trophy.

In the final they led from start to finish to win 5&4 against Fulford’s Craig Smith - in his final match before turning pro - and Nick Dyson, the brother of the European Tour’s Simon Dyson.

Earlier in the day the Boston duo beat Astbury’s Paul Zielinski and Mark Cheetham 7&5 in a wet semi.

Green plays off a 5 handicap while Dawson plays off an 8.

Eight teams of three played an 18-hole full handicap reverse waltz in the BostonGolf Club ladies’ section.

The winning team consisting of Lady President Ann Hodgson, Jacquie Short and Anne Wallhead, coming in with a score of 63 stableford points.

In second place with 59 points were Di Lincoln, Jane Marriott and Joan Young and third position went to Maureen Molson, Ann Sutton and Liz Harris with 58 points.

A friendly match away at Kirton Holme ended with a disappointing result for Boston, losing 3.5-.0.5 to the home team.

A winter Am-Am for teams of four - with two counting on 16 holes and all four counting on the 9th and 18th holes - was held.

The winning foursome were Pam Hyde, Pat Couture, Kay Kadzionis and Ann Gullick with 77 points.

In second with 69 points were Lady Captain Janet Read, Margaret Hardy, Pam Bett and Maureen Molson.