Gordon at the double for two darts delights

A superb week of darts began with Pro-Am qualifier number five on Friday night.

From a field of 35, Gordon Smith booked his place in the November 5 showpiece, where he will be teaming up with a professional oche ace.

Rick Garner, playing in his first Pro-Am qualifier, had a fantastic run, winning his first four games 2-0.

He beat Jass Smith, Chris Simpson, Christopher Ray and Pete Evans on his way to the semi-final.

Waiting for him was Gordon Smith, who had edged past Roy Lilleman, Josh Clough and Liam Clark, again winning each game 2-0 and setting up a mouthwatering semi clash.

Gordon added another 2-0 result to book his place in the final.

The other half of the draw saw Mr Consistency Scott Smith storm menacingly into the semi-final, again winning all his games to nil.

Stuart Giles, Wayne Burles and Tom Sykes were his victims.

His semi-final opponent was the impressive Curtis Turner, who again won all his matches 2-0, beating David Tuplin, Nick Casswell and Kelvin Pease.

In a classic match it was to be Scott Smith that booked his place in the final with a 2-0 victory.

In a tense affair, both players traded blows and took a leg each - and in an all-or-nothing final leg it was Gordon that had the upper hand to win and book his place at the Ex Service Club event.

The eight pros who will be competing this November are: Scott Waites (sponsored by Stuart Hodson Tyres), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Kevin Painter (Zorba’s Kebabs Skegness), Tony O’Shea (Seaview Pub), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Colin Lloyd (Fabrique Creations), Gary Robson (Home Style Outlet), Darryl Fitton (The Saxby Hotel) and the referee will be Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

On Saturday pro Jamie Caven was involved in an exhibition afternoon at the Seaview Pub.

He took on all comers, beating most of them and hitting countless 180s and bull checkouts.

The appreciative crowd had a real treat as he posed for pictures.

A nine-dart challenge saw locals given nine darts to beat the score Jamie made with just six darts.

Completing a good weekend, Gordon Smith was the winner.

His prize, a signed T-shirt, will be auctioned off to raise cash for the Bradley Lowery fund.

Twenty-five players then competed in the Seaview Open.

Dale Gadsby came out on top and claimed the £75 prize pot.

The next round of money matches will take place at The Highwayman Inn on July 29, starting at 8pm.

Matches will be Chris Fletcher v Jamie Cooper, Wayne Clarke v Lee Yates, Chris Simpson v Scott Smith, Wayne Burles v Spencer Davis and Christopher Royal v Sam Hewson.