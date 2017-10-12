Gr-8 stuff from the Community athletes

Boston Community Runners were in action at the Tennyson 8 on Sunday.

Dan Clark and Jake Fountain made the short trip to Hagworthingham to support this local event which included hills, trails, tracks and roads over the eight-mile course through Tennyson country.

Dan continues to improve and did the club proud with a superb run, crossing the line in eighth place, clocking 53.37.

Jake crossed the line in 65.25.

Peterborough’s hugely popular Perkins Half Marathon and 5k fun run was held on Sunday.

Carolyn Whiley trained specifically for the event and her dedication paid off with an 1:57.32 run, finishing well inside of her two-hour target.

Carolyn had done much of her training with Clif Abbott, who followed her home a few seconds behind.

Beckie Dawson covered the 13.1-miles in 1:34.32, thrilled to bits with her time.

Sutterton’s Lee Winter also took part in the half marathon whilst his wife and son took on the 5K run.

Lee had a consistent run which saw him cross the line in 2:00.27, just over his target time of two hours.

Nikki Winter and son Alfie completed the 5k run and thoroughly enjoyed the day’s adventure.

Boston Community Runners meet at Peter Paine Sports Centre on Thursday evenings at 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

All are welcome to join them for an organised run.