Grigory is so close to 5000 points

Boston College’s Grigory Kondratovic was close to achieving his target of 5000 points at the National Combined Events final.

The event was held at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena where the weather, on the whole, remained fine until the last hour of the competition when the heavens opened in a tremendous thunderstorm with the senior boys and junior girls yet to complete their competitions.

A number of national records were set as athletes travelled from as far afield as the Channel Islands and Northumberland.

Grigory was really at home at the PRSA.

He produced a very consistent set of good performances with a number of personal bests to finish in 22nd place in the senior boys’ competition with a score of 4837 points.