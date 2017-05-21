Gymnasts certainly make the grade

Boston Gymnastics Academy youngsters travelled to New College, Leicester, for the East Midlands Regional Grades Championships.

Emily Fordred competed in a tough field of gymnasts in the Regional grade 3 open age section to place a fantastic 11th place, and attaining one of the highest-range scores throughout the day.

Clara Dunbavin and Colby Riley competed in the open age regional grade 2 category.

Clara took the East Midlands Regional grade 2 title and was crowned the champion even with a mistake on the beam.

Colby’s powerful and high scoring vault earned her a fabulous 13th position.

The afternoon saw the girls compete in the grade 4 and 1 categories.

Regional grade 4 saw all of our girls stick their beam routines, helping the gymnasts secure such great placings in this competition.

The regional grade 4 in age competition results saw the youngsters hold their own.

Tallulah Hughes placed second and Amelia South fifth in the in age section.

The open age category saw Tia Robinson place in fifth and Erin Titchmarsh an incredible 12th, despite becoming unwell during the competition and leaving early.

Evie Freeman competed in the regional grade 1 open age category.

This was the first time Evie had competed for BGA.

Her performance was incredible, with judges passing comments on her presentation and leaps on the floor after the competition.

She placed second despite an error on beam.

The competition ended well with all girls passing their grades with flying colours and gaining distinctions or highly commended passes.