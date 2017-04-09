Gymnasts in form

Members of Boston Gymnastics Academy competed at the Miss Quatro Angel of the North event in Liverpool - collecting 35 apparatus certificates, six golds, 12 silvers and 17 bronzes.
The gymnasts also claimed lots of individual placing rosettes, sashes, tiaras, trolls and special awards.
In the Regional Grade 4 competition, the 12 years section saw Tia Robinson crowned Miss Quatro and teammate Erin Titchmarsh claiming a third-place sash.
In the grade 4 age 10-11 category, Talulah Hughes claimed eighth place and Amelia South was 10th in a field of 60 gymnasts. The Club Grade 6 age seven years saw five competitors involved, with Neve Gibbons crowned Miss Quatro 2017, Freya Norton the runner-up, Jerzie Burrell fifth, Alanah Wilson sixth and Isabelle Smith seventh.
The biggest competition of the day was the grade 6 age eight category, where Neve Smith was 59th, Hayden Taylor 64th and Lily-May Davy 65th. In the final round of the day Millicent Walker finished 10th, aided by 13.3 on vault, in the grade 5 10 years section.
In the National Grades section, Ruby-Mae Hardstaff placed ninth and Kenzie Burrell 15th in the grade 3 11+ category in a tough field.
Katie-Marie Parker claimed an eighth place rosette in the National Grade 4 age 11+ category.
In the Regional Grade 2 competition, Clara Dunbavin and Colby Riley scored 12.8 and 12.6 on the vault respectively, Clara finishing 15th and Colby 23rd in the 12+ group.
Evie Freeman made her club debut in the Regional Grade 1 category, securing eighth.