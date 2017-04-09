Gymnasts in form

Members of Boston Gymnastics Academy competed at the Miss Quatro Angel of the North event in Liverpool - collecting 35 apparatus certificates, six golds, 12 silvers and 17 bronzes.

The gymnasts also claimed lots of individual placing rosettes, sashes, tiaras, trolls and special awards.

Members of the Boston Gymnastics Aacdemy. WrsGIOJu7SAJLQ6lj4yB

In the Regional Grade 4 competition, the 12 years section saw Tia Robinson crowned Miss Quatro and teammate Erin Titchmarsh claiming a third-place sash.

In the grade 4 age 10-11 category, Talulah Hughes claimed eighth place and Amelia South was 10th in a field of 60 gymnasts. The Club Grade 6 age seven years saw five competitors involved, with Neve Gibbons crowned Miss Quatro 2017, Freya Norton the runner-up, Jerzie Burrell fifth, Alanah Wilson sixth and Isabelle Smith seventh.

The biggest competition of the day was the grade 6 age eight category, where Neve Smith was 59th, Hayden Taylor 64th and Lily-May Davy 65th. In the final round of the day Millicent Walker finished 10th, aided by 13.3 on vault, in the grade 5 10 years section.

In the National Grades section, Ruby-Mae Hardstaff placed ninth and Kenzie Burrell 15th in the grade 3 11+ category in a tough field.

Katie-Marie Parker claimed an eighth place rosette in the National Grade 4 age 11+ category.

In the Regional Grade 2 competition, Clara Dunbavin and Colby Riley scored 12.8 and 12.6 on the vault respectively, Clara finishing 15th and Colby 23rd in the 12+ group.

Evie Freeman made her club debut in the Regional Grade 1 category, securing eighth.