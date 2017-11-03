Halloween half fun

Boston-area runners have been in action at the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon.

Most of the event took place in the surroundings of Clumber Park.

Boston’s Colin Chambers was first in the 70+ vet category, clocking 1:44.42.

He was representing Skegness and District Running Club, along with a number of clubmates from the area.

Coningsby’s Jane Martin completed her first half marathon.

Jane took on the Couch to 5k challenge six months ago and has now gone even further to complete a 13-plus mile event.

She finished in 2:06.35.

Bostonians Jayne Wallis and Sally Cadle clocked 2:06.24 and 2:19.25 respectively.

Julie Goodwin, from Friskney, finished in 2:19.01.