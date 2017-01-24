Harding out on his own

Brian Harding was top rod as Westwood Lakes hosted their latest Over 50s Open.

Twenty anglers took to Falcon Lake where, with the weather being up and down, it was to be a real test for the anglers.

Brian showed everyone the way, fishing 11m in the deep water with soft pellet to catch a mixed bag of f1s and carp.

He drew peg 27 to win by almost five pounds.

Results: 1 Brian Harding (Bait-Tech) peg 27, 61lb 14oz; 2 Richard Kinersley (Coopers Tackle) peg 45, 57lb 13oz; 3 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 47, 57lb 8oz; 4 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 39, 50lb 6oz.