Harmon and Cox progress through regional boxing stage

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Dylan Harmon and Michelle Cox travelled to Nottingham to compete in the East Midlands regional stages of the National Development Championships.

Michelle, who is currently undefeated in the amateurs, had no opponent in her weight class and received a bye to the next round.

Dylan was up against old foe Muhammed Siddiqi, from Chesterfield ABC.

It has only been a couple of months since Dylan won gold in the East Midlands Box Cup, and he was confident of a win.

He did not disappoint, starting the first round fast and catching his man with some devastating right hands.

Siddiqi resorted to holding tactics before showing some true grit in the final round, going for broke.

But the defence of Dylan was second to none.

And this was enough for the Boston boxer to earn his place in the next round.

Harmon is pictured with coach Matthew Mooney.